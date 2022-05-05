SL coach Silverwood challenges bowlers to make a difference within first 12 balls against Bangladesh

Sports

BSS
05 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

SL coach Silverwood challenges bowlers to make a difference within first 12 balls against Bangladesh

"I've specifically challenged the Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls, because as we all know the first 12 balls you can make a real impact on your spell as well as put pressure back on the batters," Silverwood said today while addressing the media for the first time since taking up the role of Sri Lanka head coach. 

BSS
05 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 08:08 pm
SL coach Silverwood challenges bowlers to make a difference within first 12 balls against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka bowlers would come up with specific plan to make Bangladesh batters disarray right from the beginning in the upcoming two-match Test series. 
Lankan's newly appointed head coach Chris Silverwood however had already revealed the plan, saying that he challenged his Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls.
According to him, if the bowlers can be very good in their first 12 balls, the batters will feel immense pressure. 
"I've specifically challenged the Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls, because as we all know the first 12 balls you can make a real impact on your spell as well as put pressure back on the batters," Silverwood said today while addressing the media for the first time since taking up the role of Sri Lanka head coach. 
"It's about instilling the discipline that we can do good things for long periods of time and not getting bored of doing them. Hitting your lines and lengths, finding spots on any given pitch, and being able to live there, and then you bring in the skills like wobble seam, and all our guys swing it too, which is great. So, it's just about bringing all those skills together and being disciplined enough to live in one area, where you can wear the opposition down if need be."
In the recent time, Bangladesh's pacers did reasonably well in longer version format with Ebadot Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed proving them as potential match winner.
Due to the rise of the pacers and the reputation of Lankan spinners, Bangladesh are likely to prepare a pace-friendly wicket. Therefore, five pacers were called up along with three spinners, including Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad. Unfortunately inform Taskin Ahmed will miss the series due to his injury. 
Silverwood's first challenge will be Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh later this month, with the team due to fly out on May 8. The touring party, however, will not have the luxury of calling on Chameera, Lahiru Kumara or the recently retired Suranga Lakmal. 
This means Sri Lanka take with them a fairly inexperienced fast-bowling unit. Silverwood, though, sees the bright side.
"From my point of the view, the fact that they're young means that they will take on information more quickly, and maybe try new things as well. The response has been excellent so far," Silverwood said. 
"I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves; I don't want them to be anybody else, I want them to be themselves and fly the flag for Sri Lanka."
After landing in Bangladesh on May 8, Sri Lanka will play a two-day practice match at BKSP on May 10-11. The first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from May 15 to 19. The two teams then will travel back to Dhaka to play the second and final Test match from May 23 to 27 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 
 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

6h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

6h | Videos
Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

12h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

1d | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes