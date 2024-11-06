Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team

06 November, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 10:12 am

Six years on from 'Sandpaper-gate', Warner to captain BBL team

Warner's life ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket due to his role in 'Sandpaper-gate' was lifted last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

06 November, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 10:12 am
Six years on from &#039;Sandpaper-gate&#039;, Warner to captain BBL team

Six years on from the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, former Australia batsman David Warner has been appointed captain of Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder.

Warner's life ban from leadership roles in Australian cricket due to his role in 'Sandpaper-gate' was lifted last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me," Warner, who was the team's foundation skipper, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Warner, along with former Australia captain Steve Smith, was banned from elite cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Thunder's general manager Trent Copeland had telegraphed Warner's appointment as captain in the wake of the ban's rescission.

On Wednesday he said Warner's appointment was huge for the club and player.

"(It) isn't just about winning, it's about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field," he said.

"It's not only about his career; it's about the legacy he's creating, especially for his family and the next generation of players."

 

 

