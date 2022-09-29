Six local coaches felicitated by BCB

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:14 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) felicitated six cricket coaches working at different divisions, acknowledging their contribution in discovering talents at root level. The game development department of the national cricketing body selected six coaches out of 77. Each of them were given a crest, a certificate and Tk 1 lakh on Thursday in a function held in Mirpur.

BCB's game development manager Abu Inam Mohammad Kawsar told The Business Standard (TBS), "The function was held to acknowledge the contribution of root level coaches to Bangladesh cricket. We'll give an award like that every year. If the coaches get the recognition they deserve, more and more cricketers will come through the ranks."

There are 77 coaches around the country - 66 at district level and 11 special - working under the BCB. Out of the 77, six got the award of 'Development coach of the year'. They are - Syed Shamim Akhter Farooqi from Chandpur, Mofasinnul Islam Tipu from Satkhira, Arafat Rahman from Tangail, Rokonuzzaman Rahat from Thakurgaon, Kazi Imdadul Bashar Ripon from Khulna and Mominul Haque from Chattogram. 

The BCB took into account the contribution to BCB's game development plan, producing national level players from respective divisions, capability of the players and coaching methods while selecting the awardees.

 

