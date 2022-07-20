Six cricketers, staff return Dhaka from West Indies

Sports

BSS
20 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:28 pm

Related News

Six cricketers, staff return Dhaka from West Indies

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in three-match ODI series before being swept in two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (one game ended in a no result).

BSS
20 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:28 pm
Six cricketers, staff return Dhaka from West Indies

A contingent of six including the cricketers and support staff returned to Dhaka this afternoon after completing the West Indies tour.

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in three-match ODI series before being swept in two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (one game ended in a no result).

Earlier on Tuesday, only two support staff-batting coach Jamie Siddons and physio Bayezidul Islam returned to Dhaka. Siddons however flew to Australia on the same day just after coming back to Bangladesh.

The group of six which landed in Dhaka today included the cricketers like Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fielding coach Shane McDermott and operations manager Nafis Iqbal were also in this flight along with other two supporting staff.

It is learned that McDermott will fly to Australia in the early hours of tomorrow to spend a holiday with his family.

Most of the players however will return to Bangladesh tomorrow(Thursday). Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam are expected to be on the same flight.

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will be the lone player who will return to the country later. BCB sources said he will spend some time in London before boarding a flight for Bangladesh.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

40m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership