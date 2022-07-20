Six cricketers, staff return Dhaka from West Indies

A contingent of six including the cricketers and support staff returned to Dhaka this afternoon after completing the West Indies tour.

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in three-match ODI series before being swept in two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20 series by 2-0 (one game ended in a no result).

Earlier on Tuesday, only two support staff-batting coach Jamie Siddons and physio Bayezidul Islam returned to Dhaka. Siddons however flew to Australia on the same day just after coming back to Bangladesh.

The group of six which landed in Dhaka today included the cricketers like Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Fielding coach Shane McDermott and operations manager Nafis Iqbal were also in this flight along with other two supporting staff.

It is learned that McDermott will fly to Australia in the early hours of tomorrow to spend a holiday with his family.

Most of the players however will return to Bangladesh tomorrow(Thursday). Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Najmul Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam are expected to be on the same flight.

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal will be the lone player who will return to the country later. BCB sources said he will spend some time in London before boarding a flight for Bangladesh.