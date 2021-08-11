Signing Messi may help PSG convince Mbappe to extend his contract

Signing Messi may help PSG convince Mbappe to extend his contract

The France international has been linked with a move to rivals Real Madrid for the past 18 months as speculation surrounding his contract continues to intensify.

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

The imminent arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain could well be detrimental to Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, talkSPORT has learned.

The French club have reacted to speculation suggesting a two-year deal for the Argentinian was imminent by publishing videos teasing his arrival.

A 13-second clip on the club's Twitter account features what appears to be a brief image of a footballer in an Argentina number 10 shirt and a picture of the PSG dressing room with a national flag hanging above a seat.

It is accompanied by the words, 'New diamond in Paris', with a press conference called for Wednesday morning.

The club then tweeted another video clip apparently showing six Ballons d'Or, the number won by Messi, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and later one showing an Argentina flag hanging between shirts belonging to PSG forwards Neymar and Mbappe.

The France international has been linked with a move to rivals Real Madrid for the past 18 months as speculation surrounding his contract continues to intensify.

Mbappe will be out of contract in just 12 months' time, but French football expert Jonathon Johnson predicts that he will remain at the Parc des Princes.

"People are trying to put two and two together," Johnson told talkSPORT 2. "And they are saying that it means Mbappe is off.

"If you look at the way that PSG are introducing the Neymar signing, Mbappe is going nowhere. PSG have no intention of getting rid of Mbappe.

"If anything, Messi's arrival and the strength that it brings to the team, and to the club as well, it makes PSG's argument stronger to Mbappe to extend his stay in Paris, past the end of this year."

 

