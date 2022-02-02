Siddons arrives in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 07:04 pm

Siddons arrives in Bangladesh

The Australian, who worked as the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team for four years, arrived at 4.40 pm BDST.

Siddons arrives in Bangladesh

Jamie Siddons, the newly appointed batting coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday. The Australian, who worked as the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team for four years, arrived at 4.40 pm BDST. 

Siddons previously expressed his desire to work with the young talents of the country besides the national team. The Australian was the head coach of Bangladesh from October 2007 to the year 2011. Under him, Bangladesh won two out of 19 Tests and 31 out of 84 ODIs. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also wants Siddons to share his experience with the High Performance (HP) team and age-level teams as well.

"Siddons has been appointed as the batting coach of the team. We will utilise his experience whichever way we can. We want him to work mostly with the national team. If our young cricketers make the most of this opportunity, it will be beneficial for them," said Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the board, on Tuesday. 

Siddons has replaced South Africa's Ashwell Prince as the batting coach but the latter is likely to continue working with Bangladesh cricket in a different capacity.

