Shuvagata's twin centuries help Central Zone clinch BCL title

Twin centuries from Shuvagata Hom helped Walton Central Zone lift the trophy of the 2021-22 Bangabandhu Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). They beat the BCB South Zone by four wickets in a thrilling encounter in the final of the tournament at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. It was their first BCL title in four years.

Chasing a challenging target of 218 on a difficult pitch, Central Zone lost three wickets for just 26 runs in the evening session of day four. The procession continued in the morning session of the fifth day as well. Soumya Sarkar was pinned leg-before off pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana. Rana sent back Taibur Rahman, leaving the Central Zone reeling at 47 for five.

A well-set Salman Hossain was removed by Kamrul Islam and then the batting side was staring down the barrel at 68 for six.

Then it was all Shuvagata Hom. The Central Zone skipper led from the front and stitched a sensational partnership with Jaker Ali to steer his team home. In the unbroken 153-run stand, Jaker contributed an unbeaten 41. But the star was Shuvagata Hom.

Hom, who amid the ruins scored 116 in the first innings, remained unbeaten in the second innings on a brilliant 121-ball-114. It took the Central Zone 63.5 overs to chase the target set by South Zone.

Walton Central Zone took a first-innings lead of 51 in reply to South Zone's 387. Then South Zone, in their second innings, were all-out for 268 and set a target of 218 for Central Zone. It was the third BCL title for the Shuvagata-led team.