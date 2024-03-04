Shoriful's 'timed-out' celebration adds salt to old wounds

Bangladesh paceman Shoriful Islam grabbed eyeballs with his celebration after taking the wicket of Avishka Fernando in the first T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Islam taunted the Sri Lankan team especially Angelo Mathews with his 'timed-out' celebration after getting the better of Fernando.

The taunting celebration re-ignited the rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh which was fired up during the 2023 ODI World Cup when Mathews became the first player to get timed out in cricket history.

Shoriful's celebration took the cricket fans back to the ODI World Cup as he added salt to Sri Lanka's old wounds with the 'timed-out' taunt.

Earlier, in the high-octane WC match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mathews failed to take strike within the stipulated time of two minutes following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama as Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan appealed for a wicket. The umpire checked with the third umpire and gave him out as he was late to take a strike, the dismissal triggered a huge controversy.

Mathews also took shots at Shakib after the match but the latter remained adamant and said he had no regrets about his decision to appeal, which he refused to withdraw even after being asked by the umpires.