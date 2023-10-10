Shoriful triple strike eases pressure on Bangladesh

2:23 pm

Root hit eight fours and a six his superb 68-ball-82 before Shoriful got rid of him in the 42nd over and in the next ball he bowled Liam Livingstone. England are 307/5 after 42.

2:11 pm

Jos Buttler started his innings with a six but didn't quite middle the ball in his short stay. Nevertheless, he played a useful cameo of 20 off 10 before an off-pace ball from Shoriful Islam deceived him. England are 298 for three after 40.

2:01 pm

Malan cut loose after the hundred and looked good for a big one but fell on 140 off 107 balls. It was his career-best score in ODIs. Mahedi Hasan, who took a beating earlier, had his man. Jos Buttler joined Root and started off with a six. England are 279 for two after 38.

1:30 pm

Joe Root started where he left off in the previous match against New Zealand. He stayed true to his template, rotating strike regularly and bringing out the ramp shots. On the other hand, Malan scored at a fair clip both off pacers and spinners. He looked more in control with time as the bowlers didn't find much advantage.

Malan played quite well all around the ground. He flicked and drove the ball well and also used the pace to find boundaries behind square on the off-side. The southpaw brought up his fourth ODI hundred this year off 91 deliveries. England are 199 for one after 32 overs.

12:27 pm

Just like the Afghanistan match, Shakib provided the much-needed breakthrough by cleaning up the dangerous Bairstow with a beautiful delivery that didn't turn and went with the arm. England are 116/1 after 18.

12:18 pm

After the powerplay as well, England continued scoring freely as Bangladesh spinners failed to create chances. Both Malan and Bairstow notched up their fifties by the 16th overs. England are 102/0 after 16.

11:52 am

Bangladesh new-ball pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam hit good areas more often than not but England openers Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow didn't miss out on the occasional bad balls. Shakib Al Hasan brought spinner Mahedi Hasan and himself into the attack towards the back end of the first powerplay but couldn't get a breakthrough. England are 61 for no loss after 10 overs.

10:45 am

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the and elected to field first in their second World Cup match against England at Dharamsala.

Both teams have made one change each. Mahedi Hasan comes in for Mahmudullah for the Tigers while England bring in Reece Topley for Moeen Ali.

"We will field first. Little cooler than the other day and hopefully our pacers can get something out of the surface. We have one change. The way we fielded, we didn't get the start we wanted but the way we believed was a pleasing side. We want to do the same thing but it is a different game and different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible. Miraz has come a long way. I have been watching him since 2016 and is now one of the leaders in the team. They are the world champions and we have to be at our best to get a good result," Shakib said at the toss.

England skipper Jos Buttler said they would have liked to field first as well.

"We would have fielded first as well. We have one change - Topley comes in for Moeen. It was a bad day in the office, we were short of our best. We have had a couple of days good practice and we look forward to put in a good performance. That is due to the quality of the team and we are expecting a good bounce back today. We have to be a little bit smart but as much as you can block it out and focus on performing your skill (referring to the outfield)."

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman