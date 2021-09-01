Shoriful, Taskin and Liton in BCB's central contracts for all three formats

Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam along with batter Liton Das join Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim as the five players to receive central contracts from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The central contracts, which are given annually were given to a total of 24 players with ODI captain Tamim Iqbal and T20I captain Mahmudullah missing out on central contracts in all three formats for the first time.

Off spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam have secured themselves central contracts for the Test and ODI sides along with Tamim.

Test captain Mominul Haque, batters Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam and Saif Hasan have central contracts in the Test team while Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadot Hossain also get a central contract for red-ball cricket.

Fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin, join Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain are the players who are centrally contracted for the ODI and T20I teams.

Batters Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, and Shamim Hossain make it to the list of players who are centrally contracted for only the T20I team and they are joined by bowlers Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan also makes it to the list of centrally contracted T20I players.

Batters Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes and offspinner Nayeem Islam miss out on central contracts completely.