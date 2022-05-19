Shoriful ruled out of Test series with fractured finger

Sri Lanka fast bowler Vishwa Fernando was hit on the head off a Shoriful Islam bouncer on the second day of the ongoing Test match and Kasun Rajitha replaced him as a concussion substitute the next day. Rajitha caused a lot of trouble to the Bangladesh batters and it was Rajitha whose delivery in the evening session of day four hit Shoriful Islam on his finger, an injury that has ruled him out of not only the ongoing Test but also the second Test.

Rajitha's well-directed short ball hit Shoriful's finger as he couldn't put bat on ball in the 167th over of Bangladesh's innings. Physio Bayezidul Islam rushed to the field, observed the state of his finger and gave some first aid. But Shoriful couldn't carry on for more than a couple of overs and had to walk off. Bangladesh had to finish the innings with nine wickets as Shoriful had to retire hurt.

Bangladesh have taken the field without him on the fifth day. That Shoriful won't be able to take further part in the match has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by BCB media manager Rabeed Imam. Later, a media release confirmed that there is a fracture on Shoriful's little finger and the seamer has been ruled out for five weeks. He is returning to Dhaka today.

Bangladesh, one bowler short, were punished by Kusal Mendis earlier in the first session. He showed a lot of intent and added 67 off just 14.4 overs with Dimuth Karunaratne before getting out on an entertaining 48 off 43. He struck eight fours and a maximum.

Sri Lanka slowed down and added just 22 off 12.4 overs after Mendis' fall. At lunch they were 128 for four, leading by 60 runs. Karunaratne is unbeaten on 43 and Dhananjaya de Silva on 12.

Angelo Mathews was the only other batter dismissed. Taijul, who affected a run out and took the wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya on day four, picked up the wickets of both Mathews and Mendis.