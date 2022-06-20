Shoriful Islam added to Tigers' squad for second Test

Left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been added to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test. He will leave for St Lucia tonight, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release said.

Shoriful was hit on his finger by Kasun Rajitha in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Chattogram last month which ruled him out for the entire series.

Later, it was confirmed that there is a fracture on Shoriful's little finger and the seamer was ruled out for five weeks.

Bangladesh were without their pace spearhead, Taskin Ahmed, already. Shoriful's injury forced BCB to bring Mustafizur Rahman back in the Test side.

The 21-year-old has played four Tests for Bangladesh since making his debut in April 2021.

Bangladesh trail the series 0-1 after losing the first Test in Antigua by 7 wickets.

The second Test will begin on 24 June.