Shoriful excited to start training for the first time in NZ after Covid result

Sports

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:07 pm

Photo: SLC
The members of the Bangladesh cricket team underwent their fourth and final Covid-19 screening on Sunday - the ninth day of quarantine - and will be allowed to join practice if everyone returns positive results. Fast bowler Shoriful Islam, in a video message, sought blessings from the fans so that all of the players test negative for Covid-19. 

"Today we underwent Covid-19 test for the fourth and final time. If we return negative results, we will be able to start training the day after tomorrow. Everyone is excited since we haven't been practising for a while. Please pray for us so that we all test negative," stated the pacer.

A person who was on the same flight as the Bangladesh team tested positive for Covid-19. Those who sat close to that person were given yellow bands and the rest of them were given blue bands. The blue band holders were initially allowed to hit the gym after finishing the seven-day quarantine. 

On Wednesday they had a gym session and were supposed to train at the ground on Thursday. But they couldn't do so because of unfavourable weather. On their turn, they came to know that they had been included in the yellow band group following spin coach Rangana Herath's positive Covid result. 

"We all are keeping well. The players having yellow bands have been divided into two groups. We are allowed to meet twice or thrice a day, of course maintaining proper distance. So we feel happy whenever we meet and speak to each other," informed Shoriful. 

"We hope to do well this time around and are determined to deliver a good performance," the fast bowler signed off.

Cricket

Shoriful Islam / New Zealand vs Bangladesh

