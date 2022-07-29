Shimron Hetmyer back in West Indies' 16-member squad for India T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Shimron Hetmyer back in West Indies' 16-member squad for India T20Is

Shimron Hetmyer is back in fray as Cricket West Indies men's senior selection panel on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against India and the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 02:51 pm
Shimron Hetmyer back in West Indies&#039; 16-member squad for India T20Is

Shimron Hetmyer is back in fray as Cricket West Indies men's senior selection panel on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against India and the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. West Indies and India will go head-to-head in the five-match series, starting on Friday, July 29. The five-match series runs until August 7 with games being played in Trinidad, St Kitts and Florida.

The same squad of 16 players will then travel to Jamaica for the three-match T20I Series against New Zealand at Sabina Park that starts from August 10 to August 14.

"We welcome back Hetmyer and it is good to see him again in West Indies colours. He will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a 'finisher' who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters," Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said in an official statement released by CWI.

"Everything we do, we have to take into consideration we have a big tournament coming up later this year, which is the ICC T20 World Cup, so we are planning and gearing up towards that event. It is good to give the players some exposure to the international stage and look to find the right combinations," Haynes added.

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

5h | Food
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

5h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

5h | Panorama
Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

6h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

6h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

6h | Videos
Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons