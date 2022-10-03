Sheikh Hasina Stadium to be completed in 30 months

Sports

BSS
03 October, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 11:36 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina Stadium to be completed in 30 months

The sport's national body has joined a redress scheme for victims of institutional child sexual abuse, but Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson urged state organisations to also sign up.

BSS
03 October, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 11:36 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The construction of the Sheikh Hasina Cricket Stadium in the city's Purbachal will be completed within 30 months from the start of work.

Two Australian companies were initially selected by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Populus Architecture was chosen from there.

The other firm was Cox Architecture. Both companies have experience in building the world's largest stadiums.

The construction work of the stadiums of the Olympics and football World Cup has been done by those two companies. BCB finalises Populous after scrutinising everything.

The board approved the agreement with Populous Architecture in its seventh Executive Committee meeting yesterday. The BCB now will complete the formalities of the contract and thereafter the construction of the stadium within six months.

"We have finalized the construction of Sheikh Hasina International Stadium. Populus has been given the responsibility. That we'll give them the responsibility is approved in the board today. We will have a deal with them. We are ready, documents are ready. The deal will be done any day. They have to start work within six months of the contract," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said on Sunday.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "There is a timeline for the drawing design. We are expecting to start the work within six months. But before that we will try to start the work. We want to move as fast as possible."

"We have a timeline of 30 months from the time of signing the contract. This is how it is done. In the meantime, efforts will be made to finish the work," the CEO added.

The operation of the stadium started in 2018. The boat-like design was released in 2019. But so far there is no visible progress. Although the goal was to prepare the stadium in 2023, it is not possible at this time.

Bangladesh will host the Women's T20 World Cup in 2024. BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon expressed his desire to host the final match at the Sheikh Hasina Stadium.

Cricket

Sheikh Hasina Stadium / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

7h | Thoughts
More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

9h | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

12h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

3h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

3h | Videos
Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

Reduced remittance, export increase pressure on reserve!

8h | Videos
Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets