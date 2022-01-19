Shaun Tait interested to become Tigers' bowling coach

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, who is now in Bangladesh as the bowling coach of Chattogram Challengers, said on Wednesday that he is interested to take up the role of Bangladesh's pace bowling coach.

The post is now vacant since the departure of Ottis Gibson who decided not to renew his contract with the BCB.

"I'm interested, for sure. Absolutely," said Tait.

"They (BCB) have got some time to think about who they are going to go with. It'll be a great job," he added.

"Bangladesh have got quite a decent depth of young players, even fast bowlers. The next 5-6-7 years are gonna be exciting for cricket here in Bangladesh."

Tai has been impressed with young gun Shoriful Islam recently and he said the aggression in Shoriful's bowling attracted him the most.

"He likes to attack. You can easily notice his passion for the game. He is gonna be extremely important in this team. He has played enough cricket now to know what he is doing. So, I'm looking forward to working with him," Tait concluded.