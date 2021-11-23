Sharmin scores hundred against USA in WC qualifiers

Sharmin Akhter Supta scored a hundred in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers against the United States on Tuesday.

Sharmin remained unbeaten on 130 from 141 balls as Bangladesh accumulated 322 for 5 after their allotted 50 overs.

However, this match is not getting ODI recognition as the girls of the USA do not have ODI status. A few days ago, the ICC decided to count the 50-over matches as List-A, so it will be recorded as a List-A hundred for Sharmin.

Bangladesh's highest individual innings in ODI cricket is 75 runs. Both Rumana Ahmed and Salma Khatun have their best innings of 75.

Sharmin's ODI best is 74 against South Africa Women in 2007.

The experienced batter hit nine fours off 118 balls to get to her maiden ODI hundred. She hit 11 boundaries in total.

Batting first, Sharmin built a 96-run opening partnership with Murshida Khatun before the latter departed for 46. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty then came on and played a cameo of 33 off 26 balls. Fargana Hoque Pinky bagged her eighth ODI fifty and departed for 67.

For the USA, Moksha Chaudhary bagged a brace for 64 from her 10 overs.

For the USA, Moksha Chaudhary bagged a brace.

Earlier, Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 3 wickets with 2 balls in hand to pick up the first win in the first match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier on Sunday.