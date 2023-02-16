Shanto named BPL player of the tournament

Sylhet Strikers opener Najmul Hossain Shanto has been adjudged the best player of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The southpaw was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 516 runs. Shanto is only the second player in the BPL history to score 500 runs in a single tournament.

Shanto hit four fifties, one of them being in the final, in 15 innings in the tournament and had an average of nearly 40. The strike-rate, though, was on the lower side (116.7).

This is the third consecutive time Shanto has been part of the losing side in BPL finals.

"The team played very well but today was not our day. We played very well throughout the tournament. I tried to score in every game and luckily I did well in this tournament," he said while collecting the award.