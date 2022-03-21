Shamim back in form as centuries galore in DPL

Centuries poured down at BKSP Ground 3 and 4 in the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Leauge on Monday. A total of three centuries were scored in three matches in the day.

Hard-hitting batter Shamim Hossain Patwary stole the headline with his destructive hundred which got Abahani home against City Club at BKSP Ground 3. Riding on his quickfire 108 off 66 balls, Abahani bagged a massive 111-run win and climbed to the fourth position of the table.

Shamim struck 13 fours and four maximums in his innings.

He was accompanied by Jaker Ali Anik who also remained unbeaten on 69 off 59 balls. The duo built an unbeaten 171-run partnership for the sixth wicket in just 123 deliveries.

City Club were never going to chase down a mammoth target 310 and eventually bundled out for 198.

Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny bagged a five-for to make life easier for the men in sky blue.

In the other match, Prime Bank Cricket Club bagged their third successive win to solidify their top spot in the tournament.

The match saw two hundred from both teams.

First, it was Md Raqibul Hasan for Legends of Rupganj to post a decent total of 265 for 5 at BKSP Ground 4. Raqibul played a superb knock of 121 off 125 balls with nine 4s and four 6s.

He was accompanied well by Naeem Islam who bagged 91 off 109 balls.

But their efforts went in vain as U-19 World Cup winner Shahadat Dipu stole the show with his unbeaten 131 off 145 deliveries to win the match for Prime Bank.

Dipu smashed nine boundaries and one maximum in his innings.

In the day's other match, Gazi Group Cricketers beat Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 86 runs. They climbed to the third place with two wins in three matches.