Shakib is very confident this time around: BCB president

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been appointed as the T20I captain of Bangladesh till the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and his first assignment will be the upcoming Asia Cup, starting on 27 August. Bangladesh will miss the services of Litton Das and Yasir Ali and in the absence of the in-form Litton, captain Shakib has to take a lot of responsibility batting in at number three.

Shakib was the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh against the West Indies in the three-match T20I series although his approach in one of the innings faced a bit of criticism. Nevertheless, he maintained a strike-rate of 145.7 and has been trying to up his power game.

The all-rounder is quite confident ahead of the big tournament and his confidence is going to be the key, believes the BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

"I am always in touch with Shakib," stated Nazmul. "I speak to all the players. I asked Shakib how he feels and how well Bangladesh can do in the tournament. I've noticed that he (Shakib) is very confident, he always is. It's important that he remains confident. The belief must be there."

Nazmul is glad to see the belief of winning in the players and believes that the players will try their level best to play well.

"The belief is very important. The confidence is what you want to see from the players. I am glad to see the players developing that belief. It doesn't matter if we win or lose. I am absolutely certain that the players will try their best to play well this time around," he added.