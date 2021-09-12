Shakib urges all to avoid negativity ahead of T20 WC

Bangladesh didn't have too much success in the T20 format until the Zimbabwe series a couple of months ago. But they have turned things around by winning three consecutive series, including maiden series wins against Australia and New Zealand. Bangladesh have won nine out of the last 13 T20Is.

These wins should stand Bangladesh in good stead in the upcoming World Cup starting mid-October in the UAE. But there have been a lot of speculations regarding Bangladesh's preparation ahead of the mega event with many believing that playing on sluggish wickets might dent the batters' confidence.

But star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan thinks otherwise. The 34-year-old believes that there will be a lot of positives that Bangladesh can take from the recent series victories.

"See, if you try to find out the negatives, you can do that. But certainly, there are many positives. It depends on the way you look at things," said Shakib during an event on Sunday.

When asked to evaluate the performances of the youngsters like Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam, Shakib stated, "I feel everyone has performed and done their job. We played as a unit which was the key to our success."

Bangladesh squad will leave for Oman on October 4. They will have a camp there before travelling to the UAE for two official practice matches.