Shakib unsold even in second call, for the first time since 2011

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:17 pm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remains unsold in the mega auction of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After being unsold on the first day of the auction, his name was recalled in the accelerated auction with 68 more initially unsold players. But no franchise showed interest in the all-rounder who has been in sublime form in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Shakib was bracketed in the maximum base price - INR 2 crore.

This is the first time since 2011 that Shakib has been unsold in the IPL auction. He missed out in 2013 and 2020 because of injury and suspension respectively. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier informed the BCCI that Shakib won't be available for selection in the IPL from 8 May to 23 May due to national duties.

However, Shakib's compatriot Mustafizur Rahman was purchased by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore. 

Out of the 14 seasons of the IPL, Shakib participated in nine of them. Picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011, the all-rounder was an important member of the two title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014.

In 2018, Shakib was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad and the all-rounder returned to KKR in 2021. Shakib has 793 runs and 63 wickets from 71 matches in the tournament.

Shakib has played 71 matches in IPL and scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average of 19.83. He has just two half-centuries under his belt in the IPL. On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over with no four or five-wicket haul.

Shakib remained a pale shadow of himself in the previous edition of the tournament. The all-rounder scored 47 runs and picked up four wickets in eight outings in the 2021 IPL.

