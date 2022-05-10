Shakib tests positive for Covid-19, will miss the first Test against SL

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from the USA on Tuesday ahead of the home Test series against Sri Lanka but much to his misfortune, he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the first Test.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Dr. Monjur Hossain.

"Shakib returned to the country in the morning. He underwent a mandatory Covid-19 test on his return. We received the report in the evening and it came out positive. He has isolated himself at his residence," Hossain told TBS.

"He will be in isolation for five days. After finishing the isolation period, he can join the team on 14 May if he wants," he added.

Selector Habibul Bashar said that they are yet to decide on a possible replacement. "I have just heard the news. As he has tested positive, he will surely miss the first Test. But at the moment, we are not thinking about a replacement. We will decide on that later," Bashar said.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, another all-rounder, will also miss the first Test due to an injury. Mosaddek Hossain, a late entry to the squad for the first Test, is the only all-rounder in the squad and if he doesn't make the best XI, Bangladesh will have to play without an all-rounder.