Shakib tests negative for Covid-19, will join the team today

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to the country from the USA ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests. But much to Bangladesh's relief, he has tested negative in the latest screening and is allowed to join the team.

The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"Shakib has tested negative for Covid-19 and will fly to Chattogram today (Friday) to join the team. But it's not sure whether he can play the first Test. We'll have a discussion with the medical team and then make a decision," he said.

Shakib arrived in Bangladesh on 10 May and the results came out positive in the mandatory Covid test. He was supposed to be in isolation for four days. But taking the first Test match into consideration, he underwent a screening and received negative results.

"According to the discussion I had with him, he will fly to Chattogram. But the fact is, he has not had any kind of practice. He said that he was feeling alright. It's completely a medical issue. It's the medical team and the fitness trainers who will decide if Shakib is fit for the first Test or not," said BCB president Nazmul Hassan.

"The most important thing is that he has recovered and will join the team. He may or may not play the first Test. It's tough to say. As I said, it is fully up to the medical team. There is no chance of being emotional here. If it was an ODI match, then there wouldn't be any problem. But it is a matter of five days and we don't want to put extra pressure on him. We will play safe and give him the full freedom. But if he wants to play, then there is nothing to ponder," he added.

"His fitness will surely be assessed. Let him practice and then if the fitness trainers give him a clearance, then he'll play for sure," Hassan concluded.