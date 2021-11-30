Shakib, Taskin return to Bangladesh squad as Naim gets first call-up for Dhaka Test

Opening batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh has received a first call-up to the Test squad.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the second and final match of the Alesha Holdings Test series against Pakistan starting in Dhaka on 04 December following an 8-wickets defeat earlier in the morning.

The Tigers lost the first Test in Chattogram despite having a lead in the first innings.

Surely, the hosts missed the services of injured Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Tamim Iqbal.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed have both been declared fit and have returned to the squad.

Opening batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh has received a first call-up to the Test squad.

Yasir Ali Rabbi, who faced a head injury and got forced out to a concussion substitute in the first Test, is in the squad as well.

       

BANGLADESH SQUAD FOR SECOND TEST

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam,  Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan

