Shakib, Tamim return as BCB announces Test and ODI squad for SA tour

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:01 pm

Shakib, Tamim return as BCB announces Test and ODI squad for SA tour

The tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series across four venues from 18 March to 12 April.

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has  announced the ODI and Test squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Shakib Al Hasan, who missed out in the New Zealand tour earlier this year, has returned to the squad. Tamim Iqbal has also returned to the team. The southpaw last played a Test match in Sri Lanka last year and missed the Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand due to injury. 

Pacer Khaled Ahmed has earned a call-up in the ODI side.

The tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series across four venues from 18 March to 12 April.

Two teams will first lock horns in the ODI series starting from 18 March. The other two ODIs are on 20 and 23 March respectively.

The first Test will begin on 31 March and the latter will kick off on 8 April.

SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan.

