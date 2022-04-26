Shakib storm at BKSP

Shakib Al Hasan decided to feature in the Super League of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) to prepare himself for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. As his team Mohammedan failed to qualify for the Super League, Shakib was roped in by Legends of Rupganj, a team for which he played before in the tournament.

Shakib bowled a controlled spell in his rain-affected first match. In the 33-over game, Shakib took a couple of wickets which included the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. But on Tuesday against Legends of Rupganj, Shakib stole the show as he scored a blistering 59 off just 26 balls at a strike rate of 227 to provide a much-needed impetus to Rupganj's innings.

The run rate was below five-an-over when Shakib walked in to bat at number five (186 for three in 38 overs). Shakib struck six fours and three sixes en route to his belligerent 59. He smashed Rakibul Atik for 20 runs in the 40th over to race to 22 off eight balls.

The southpaw was severe on pacer Khaled Ahmed and spinner Al-Amin Jr. as well and reached his fifty off just 21 balls. He added 80 off just 7.2 overs with Sabbir Rahman, who anchored the innings, before getting out to Al-Amin Jr. in the 46th over.

Sabbir kept up his good form and played yet another brilliant knock (90 off 83) coming in at number three. The last 11 overs yielded 102 runs and Rupganj posted 293 for nine. Rakibul Hasan Noyon and Naeem Islam scored 47 and 42 respectively.