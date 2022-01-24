Shakib second cricketer to achieve the double of 5000 runs and 400 wickets in T20s

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has added another feather to his illustrious career by becoming the only second cricketer in this planet to score 5000 runs and claim 400 wickets simultaneously in T20 cricket.



He achieved the feat in the match against Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



Shakib-led Fortune Barishal though lost the match by four wickets, the captain needed one wicket to reach the milestone and he duly did that.



To make the feat sweeter, he kept his teammate Dwayne Bravo witness to the achievement. Bravo in fact was the lone member of this high profile club of 5000 runs and 400 wickets. Now he got a member alongside him to savour.



Shakib's feat came when he had Dhaka captain Mahmudullah caught by Bravo for 47. When Mahmudullah was dismissed, Dhaka was almost on the verge of victory by levelling the score.



Shakib also became the fourth bowler in T20 cricket to take 400 wickets. The star all-rounder now has 5610 runs and 400 wickets under his belt in 353 matches. Bravo has 6672 runs and 555 wickets in 514 matches.