Shakib to return home today but hopes to play second Test

The news of the illness of the family members was received a few days ago. Shakib Al Hasan, who was restless, decided to return home. But at the last minute, he changed his mind and stayed in South Africa, the goal being to play the third ODI.

The experienced all-rounder, who played the match, won the series, became part of the colourful celebrations. Shakib is now returning back to the country.

Shakib's mother Shirin Akhter, who suffered a heart attack, and two daughters, who have pneumonia, are admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Shakib's mother-in-law, who is suffering from cancer, is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Shakib is returning home today to be with his family members. Shakib boarded the plane at 9:40 pm South Africa time. He is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 5 pm Bangladesh time.

Shakib plans to stay with his family for a few days back home. It is certain that he will not play in the first Test starting in Durban from March 31. However, Shakib said that he will try to play the first Test.

If that is not possible, the Bangladesh all-rounder plans to join the team from the second Test. This was stated by BCB's media committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu from South Africa.

Titu said, "You all know it's a medical condition. That's why no one can say anything in advance. If all goes well, Shakib said he will come back and join the team. If it's possible for him, he will join (in the first Test). If not, he'll try for the second Test."

Shakib not only wants to join, but also win the Test series after the ODIs.

The chairman of the media committee said, "Shakib is trying very hard to play the Test series as well. He wants to play. We won the ODI series with him. We want to win the Test as well. Shakib also wants to win. That's why Shakib is keen to come back and play if all goes well."