Shakib to return home today but hopes to play second Test

Sports

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

Shakib to return home today but hopes to play second Test

Shakib's mother Shirin Akhter, who suffered a heart attack, and two daughters, who have pneumonia, are admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Shakib's mother-in-law, who is suffering from cancer, is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 01:23 pm
Shakib to return home today but hopes to play second Test

The news of the illness of the family members was received a few days ago. Shakib Al Hasan, who was restless, decided to return home. But at the last minute, he changed his mind and stayed in South Africa, the goal being to play the third ODI.

The experienced all-rounder, who played the match, won the series, became part of the colourful celebrations. Shakib is now returning back to the country.

Shakib's mother Shirin Akhter, who suffered a heart attack, and two daughters, who have pneumonia, are admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Shakib's mother-in-law, who is suffering from cancer, is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Shakib is returning home today to be with his family members. Shakib boarded the plane at 9:40 pm South Africa time. He is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 5 pm Bangladesh time.

Shakib plans to stay with his family for a few days back home. It is certain that he will not play in the first Test starting in Durban from March 31. However, Shakib said that he will try to play the first Test.

If that is not possible, the Bangladesh all-rounder plans to join the team from the second Test. This was stated by BCB's media committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu from South Africa.

Titu said, "You all know it's a medical condition. That's why no one can say anything in advance. If all goes well, Shakib said he will come back and join the team. If it's possible for him, he will join (in the first Test). If not, he'll try for the second Test."

Shakib not only wants to join, but also win the Test series after the ODIs.

The chairman of the media committee said, "Shakib is trying very hard to play the Test series as well. He wants to play. We won the ODI series with him. We want to win the Test as well. Shakib also wants to win. That's why Shakib is keen to come back and play if all goes well."

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / South Africa vs Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

2h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

17h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

17h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market