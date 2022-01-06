Shakib to play BCL one-day format for Central Zone

Shakib will play for Walton Central Zone which clinched the trophy of the BCL first-class tournament today, beating BCB South Zone by four wickets.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to cricket with the one-day format of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL), which starts on January 9.

He will play for Walton Central Zone which clinched the trophy of the BCL first-class tournament today, beating BCB South Zone by four wickets.

A total of four teams were playing the franchise-based tournament. Islami Bank East Zone and BCB North Zone were the two other teams.

These four teams now will vie for the trophy of the one-day format. The group matches of the single-league basis one-day format tournament will be held in two venues of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The venue of the final is yet to be decided.

Shakib, however, reached Dhaka this morning after spending time with his family in USA. He was given rest from the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

In absence of him, Bangladesh created a history by winning the first Test against New Zealand.

"Shakib has just reached Bangladesh and he contacted with us. However, he will inform us very soon whether he will join us in the practice," Central Zone manager Milton Ahmed said here today.

The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mustafizur Rahim will also play the one-day format of BCL to enhance the completion of the tournament.

