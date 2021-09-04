Shakib one wicket away from creating history

TBS Report
04 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 05:53 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got two vital wickets in the second T20I against New Zealand and is now just a few wickets away from creating history. 

Shakib needs only one wicket to equal Lasith Malinga's tally of 107 to become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of T20Is. 

Shakib recently became the second bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is and is now the only cricketer to have 1000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format.

The 34-year-old is two wickets away from 600 wickets in international cricket and is likely to become the first-ever player in the history of the game to achieve the double of 12000 runs and 600 wickets in international cricket. 

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is also on the verge of creating history. He will become Bangladesh's first player to play 100 T20Is when he enters the field on Sunday. He will be the eighth player overall to achieve such a feat.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik played the most 116 T20Is so far in his career. 

Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday with an eye to seal the 5-match series. 

 

