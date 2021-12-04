Shakib officially asks BCB for a leave from NZ tour

It's like doing all the work in one sitting! It was reported on Saturday afternoon that Shakib Al Hasan did not want to visit New Zealand. The left-arm all-rounder verbally informed the BCB about the matter. Shortly afterwards, the BCB announced the squad for the New Zealand tour with Shakib. Shortly after this news, Shakib has applied to BCB for leave from New Zealand tour.

An hour after the announcement of the team, Shakib applied for leave from the tour due to family reasons. However, the BCB is reluctant to disclose the matter for strange reasons. BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, cricket management chairman Akram Khan and several other officials could not be reached for comment. However, BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the matter. Yet, he did not agree to comment.

Shakib informed the BCB that he would not go on tour even though he did not give an official letter. Why was he added to the team even after that. Chief selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu told The Business Standard in response to a question shortly after the announcement of the party, "Since Shakib has not officially announced anything, we have formed a team with him."

Earlier, Nazmul Hasan Papon had given similar reasons. He said, 'Officially he (Shakib) did not say anything. But unofficially he did. I said formally inform, then decide. You have to give a reason why you want a holiday. '

Shakib suffered a hamstring injury while fielding against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. He went off the field for a while. He bowled 4 overs with discomfort. Shakib also batted in the opening. After that it was informed that Shakib is not playing in the next two matches due to injury of grade-1. Shakib moved to the United States with his family from Dubai. That's where his pubbarson process goes.

The left-arm all-rounder returned to the country on November 14 ahead of the series against Pakistan. But the left-arm all-rounder did not play in the T20 and the first Test against Pakistan as he was not fit. After passing the fitness test last Monday, Bangladesh will play the second test against him against Pakistan.

Bangladesh will leave for New Zealand on the morning of December 9 to play a two-match Test series. The 14-day quarantine was scheduled for February-March this year in New Zealand, but this time the quarantine rules have been relaxed. This time Bangladesh will have to do quarantine for seven days. The first Test of the series will be played on January 1 at Mount Manganui. The second Test will start on January 9 in Christchurch.