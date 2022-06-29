Shakib not playing ODI series against West Indies

Shakib Al Hasan, during the Test series against Sri Lanka, verbally informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he would not take part in the ODI series against the West Indies. Although Shakib hasn't applied for a leave officially, the all-rounder is set to be granted a leave from the series which is not going to be part of the ODI Super League, stated the board president Nazmul Hassan.

Shakib verbally informed BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus of his decision on 22 May. Yunus told Shakib that he should apply to the board officially but Nazmul implied that the all-rounder doesn't need to do so.

"I didn't have a word with Shakib. Before the tour, I heard that Shakib wouldn't play Tests. But he went there as captain and played the series."

"I've heard that Shakib has told Jalal bhai that he might not play the ODIs. He is yet to speak to the board regarding that. We'll come to know about his decision in a couple of days when we speak to him. He hasn't said anything officially. But it can be considered official since he has informed Jalal bhai," Nazmul said.

When asked if letting Shakib skip the tour would influence the team negatively, the BCB president said, "I don't think so. It's good if the senior players ask for leave from series that are part of the Super League. Then we'll be able to give opportunities to newbies."