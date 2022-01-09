Shakib marks his return with brilliant all-round show

Shakib Al Hasan makes his return to cricket with the first match of Independence Cup 2022, and that too in a fine fashion.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has arranged a domestic One-Day tournament, which is usually named as Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). However, this time BCB decided to change the tournament name to Independence Cup.

Shakib was picked by Walton Central Zone in this year's Independence Cup, which consists of 7 matches in-total.

In the opening match of the tournament, Shakib has shown his class with both bat and ball.

Shakib put up a sterling all-round performance to lead Walton Central Zone secure a 22-run victory against Islami Bank East Zone in a low-scoring affair today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Shakib scored 35 and then followed it up with 2-24 including two maidens to script the victory for the Central Zone, who eyed a BCL double after clinching the trophy of four-day tournament recently.

Shakib was not as fluent as he was used to be but his patient batting saw him made 35 off 58 with two fours that stabilized the things.

This was the first match of the star all-rounder after more than a couple of months. Shakib last played a competitive match in Sharjah against West Indies in an important T20 World Cup affair. However, Shakib was ruled out from the Pakistan series after that match due to a hamstring injury.

Moreover, the veteran all-rounder excluded his name from the Test squad of Bangladesh which is currently in New Zealand citing family reasons.