Shakib keeps himself in his all-time ODI XI

In a video released by Sportskeeda, Bangladesh's ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan picked up his dream ODI team.

There are three Indians are on Shakib's list. MS Dhoni is the captain of his team while batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two others on this list.

Tendulkar will get Pakistan legend Saeed Anwar to open the innings.

In an interesting decision, he put Chris Gayle at number three. Virat Kohli will come after that. After that one of the best all-rounders of all time, Jacques Kallis will join the party.

One of the most successful Indian captains of all time, Dhoni will be coming out at number six. And at number seven Shakib himself will come to bat.

Shakib picked two spinners and two-seamers for his balling department. Two Australians made it to the list. Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. They will get Wasim Akram and Muttiah Muralitharan on their side.

Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in ODIs, with 18426 runs from 463 matches at an astonishing average of 44.83. He also leads the chart of centuries with 49 while becoming the first batsman to rack up a double-century in ODI cricket.

Saeed Anwar blasted 8824 runs from 247 ODI's, and his highest score of 194 runs stood as the highest score in ODI for a while. Kohli is altogether a different genre of a batsman with 43 ODI centuries next to his name and an average of 50+.

Dhoni was one of the finest wicket-keepers of the world as he surpassed the likes of Gilchrist in terms of astonishing wicket-keeping figures. Shakib himself has managed to garner 6600 runs from his glittering international career so far.

Akram managed to scalp 502 wickets from 356 games while Warne scalped 293 international wickets. Pidge, better known as Glenn McGrath claimed 381 wickets from 250 matches.

Shakib Al Hasan All-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni (captain & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath