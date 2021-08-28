Shakib finally joins Bangladesh’s practice session

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan joined the Bangladesh team today, a day after the start of the team's official practice session.

The Tigers practice session for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against New Zealand began on Friday.

Shakib returned to Bangladesh from the USA on August 24 after spending time with his family. But he could not attend the practice at the scheduled time as the 72-hour quarantine was not completed.

While the whole team entered the bio-bubble, created for the series on August 24, Shakib had to stay in room quarantine. So even though his teammates practiced, Shakib had to stay at the hotel.

This practice will continue till August 31. The five-match T20 series will start on September 1. The remaining four matches will be played on September 3, 5, 8 and 10. All matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur from 4 PM.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming series. Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Aminul Islam Biplob have returned to the team while Mohammad Mithun has been left out.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Patwari, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob and Nasum Ahmed.