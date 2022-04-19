Shakib to feature in DPL Super League for Mashrafe's Legends of Rupganj

Dhaka Premier League (DPL) giant Mohammedan Sporting Club failed to qualify for the Super League in this year's tournament and that's why the club is releasing star players. They have already released Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who will play for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Super League.

Now they are going to release Shakib Al Hasan too, who is likely to play four matches in the Super League for Legends of Rupganj. AGM Sabbir, the coordinator of Mohammedan's cricket committee, has confirmed the matter.

"Shakib Al Hasan contacted us and said that he wanted to play the Super League for another club. When asked, he said that Legends of Rupganj had contacted him. As he wants to play some competitive cricket before the Sri Lanka series, the club authority - club president Masuduzzaman and board director Mahbub Anam - have given the green signal," said Sabbir.

"If the BCB and CCDM give permission, then Shakib can play for Legends of Rupganj. I think there is no reason why he won't be allowed as other players like Mushfiq and Miraz have been allowed to switch teams," he added.

Sabbir stated that Shakib will continue to be part of Mohammedan SC in the next season.

Legends of Rupganj this year have been led by Mashrafe Mortaza. They have won six matches out of eight and are the third team in the points table. With 14 points, Sheikh Jamal DC are on top of the leaderboard.