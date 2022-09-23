Shakib falls for second consecutive golden duck in CPL

Sports

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Shakib falls for second consecutive golden duck in CPL

Shakib conceded 33 runs off his quota of four overs and got rid of Adam Hose and David Wiese. The southpaw batted at four but was cleaned up by Mark Deyal first ball. It was his second consecutive golden duck in the CPL. 

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 10:16 am
Shakib falls for second consecutive golden duck in CPL

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers in Guyana Amazon Warriors' six-wicket win over St. Lucia Kings in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) but the all-rounder yet again failed to open his account with the bat. But that didn't affect his team much as Rahmanullah Gurbaz(52 off 26), Shai Hope (59 off 30) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 28) helped them chase 195 with four balls to spare.

The Kings posted a massive total of 194 for five batting first courtesy of Faf du Plessis' 59-ball-103. Shakib conceded 33 runs off his quota of four overs and got rid of Adam Hose and David Wiese.

The southpaw batted at four but was cleaned up by Mark Deyal first ball. It was his second consecutive golden duck in the CPL. 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / CPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

41m | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

1h | Earth
PHOTO: NOOR A ALAM

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

14h | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

14h | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

15h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh