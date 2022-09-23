Shakib falls for second consecutive golden duck in CPL

Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers in Guyana Amazon Warriors' six-wicket win over St. Lucia Kings in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) but the all-rounder yet again failed to open his account with the bat. But that didn't affect his team much as Rahmanullah Gurbaz(52 off 26), Shai Hope (59 off 30) and Shimron Hetmyer (36 off 28) helped them chase 195 with four balls to spare.

The Kings posted a massive total of 194 for five batting first courtesy of Faf du Plessis' 59-ball-103. Shakib conceded 33 runs off his quota of four overs and got rid of Adam Hose and David Wiese.

The southpaw batted at four but was cleaned up by Mark Deyal first ball. It was his second consecutive golden duck in the CPL.