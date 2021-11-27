Shakib doubtful for second Test

27 November, 2021, 08:40 pm
He was supposed to return in the second Test but a source close to the team informed that the injury may continue to keep him out of action.

Photo: ICC
Shakib Al Hasan's return to action may be delayed as he is doubtful for the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Shakib sustained a hamstring strain during the T20 World Cup and missed the last two matches that featured Bangladesh. The all-rounder missed the ongoing first Test match as he is yet to recover from the injury. 

He was supposed to return in the second Test but a source close to the team informed that the injury may continue to keep him out of action. 

The source stated, "It's still not confirmed whether Shakib will play the second Test. But he is preparing himself for that. If he feels better, he will train harder."

Shakib has started training under local coach Mohammad Salahuddin at his cricket academy. He batted and bowled on Saturday and didn't feel any discomfort. 

But Shakib has to pass the fitness Test in order to make the playing eleven of the second Test. 

Shakib flew back to the USA after being ruled out of the World Cup. The all-rounder underwent rehabilitation there and returned to Bangladesh on 14 November ahead of the Pakistan series.

