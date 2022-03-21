Shakib changes his decision, to stay in SA for now

Shakib Al Hasan was scheduled to fly home from South Africa on Monday afternoon after his a number of his family members were hospitalised, but he changed his decision and is set to stay with the team for now.

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon confirmed the news through a video message from South Africa on Monday.

"His family members are hospitalised. He is rightly in some confusion now. He is speaking to his family about whether he needs to return to Dhaka. We have had to book a few tickets for him in the last few days. We booked a ticket today as well because he was supposed to leave today. But Shakib himself decided to stay here till the third ODI," Sujon said.

Shakib's mother Shirin Akhtar is admitted to Evercare hospital with a heart problem while his two daughters and son are also in the same hospital as they are suffering from fever and pneumonia.

Shakib's mother-in-law is also hospitalised at CMH with cancer and their physical conditions will determine if Shakib will continue participating in the tour or return back to Dhaka.

The all-rounder was hoping for an improvement of his family members' health, but that didn't happen till Monday afternoon. Then he asked for a leave and BCB accepted it.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations committee, earlier told the media that Shakib would be flying home to be with his family.

"Shakib has been approved the leave. He is coming back home tonight. Shakib is devastated right now. BCB will always be by his side," Jalal said.

Later Shakib changed his decision by himself.

"To be honest, Shakib was about to leave. Jalal Bhai probably informed you that. But then Shakib decided to stay just after a while. He will think about that after third ODI. Family is always important, but he wants to play," Sujon added in his video message.

"Shakib wants to play and win the series. He has sacrificed a lot for this series. Hopefully, everything will be okay at his home. We hope he plays well in the last ODI and we win the series. Then we will decide what needs to be done," Sujon concluded.

The third ODI will be played in Centurion on Wednesday. This will be a D/N match. Bangladesh won the first ODI by 38 runs before losing the next one by 7 wickets.

Shakib was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant innings of 77 in the first game.