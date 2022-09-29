Shakib Al Hasan’s mixed CPL stint comes to an end

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 03:46 pm

With Guyana Amazon Warriors' defest in the second qualifier of this season's CPL, Bangladeshi fans's stake in the tournament also comes to an end as Jamaica beat Guyana by 37 runs earlier this morning.

Shakib had very mixed tournament this rime round. After getting out for two golden ducks in consecutive matches, Shakib returned with two back to back man of the match awards. However, he could not shine in either of the qualifiers and ended the tournament with a paltry score of five runs with the bat and an expensive spell which saw him leak 30 runs in three overs.

Jamaica batted first and even though they did not have the fastest of starts, it was Shamarh Brooks who took them to a mammoth 226/4 with an unbeaten 109 which saw him hit 8 sixes,

Shakib was actually brilliant in his first two overs giving away only 8 runs. As a matter of fact, Shakib had actually bowled the least expensive over in the innings. However Shakib.s last over saw him being hit for three sixes by Brooks.

As usual, Shakib came in to bat at number but dragged a delivery from Chris Green onto his stumps when he was on five, thus ending his CPL stint and also the hopes of Guyana making it to the finals.

