Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United

Sports

Reuters
14 April, 2023, 03:45 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 03:51 am

Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United

Marcel Sabitzer's quickfire double in the first half put United in control of the tie but they failed to add a third goal and Sevilla pulled one back in the 84th minute when Jesus Navas's shot pinged off the feet of Tyrell Malacia and keeper David de Gea into the net.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United conceded two late own goals to allow Sevilla to snatch a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Marcel Sabitzer's quickfire double in the first half put United in control of the tie but they failed to add a third goal and Sevilla pulled one back in the 84th minute when Jesus Navas's shot pinged off the feet of Tyrell Malacia and keeper David de Gea into the net.

United were reduced to 10 men when defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off injured and Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header glanced off Harry Maguire into the goal to give Sevilla a huge lift ahead of next week's second leg.

Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, netted his first European goal for United in the 14th minute, when he controlled a pinpoint pass from Bruno Fernandes and shot past keeper Bono.

The Austrian doubled his tally seven minutes later, latching on to a fine pass from Anthony Martial and finishing well.

 

