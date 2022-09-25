Seven franchises named for the next three editions of BPL

Sports

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

Seven franchises named for the next three editions of BPL

Although there were rumours, two of the most successful franchises, Dhaka Dynamites and Khulna Titans, did not take the team in the end.

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Seven franchises named for the next three editions of BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 Governing Council has asked seven companies to complete the process of gaining Franchise Ownership Rights for the next three (9th, 10th, and 11th) editions of the league on Sunday, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed.

Although there were rumours, two of the most successful franchises, Dhaka Dynamites and Khulna Titans, did not take the team in the end.

According to the BCB Governing Council, Pragati Green Auto Rice Mills Limited has got the ownership of Dhaka instead of Beximco. Mindtree Limited will own the Khulna team. The Barisal franchise is under the ownership of Fortune Barisal Sports Limited.

Besides, the Chattogram team will be run by Delta Sports Limited, Togi Sports Limited (Basundhara Group) has got the ownership of Rangpur. Future Sports Bangladesh Limited is in charge of Sylhet.

Among the well-known franchises is the defending champion Comilla Victorians, which will be owned by Comilla Legends Limited.

The eighth and last edition of the BPL was held in January-February of this year, featuring six franchises. Comilla Victorians won the championship for the third time after defeating Fortune Barishal in the final.

The ninth edition, with seven franchises, will take place in January-February of next year. In fact, the ICC has reserved the next three tournaments for these seven franchises.

Cricket

BPL / Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

26m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh