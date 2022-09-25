Seven franchises named for the next three editions of BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 Governing Council has asked seven companies to complete the process of gaining Franchise Ownership Rights for the next three (9th, 10th, and 11th) editions of the league on Sunday, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed.

Although there were rumours, two of the most successful franchises, Dhaka Dynamites and Khulna Titans, did not take the team in the end.

According to the BCB Governing Council, Pragati Green Auto Rice Mills Limited has got the ownership of Dhaka instead of Beximco. Mindtree Limited will own the Khulna team. The Barisal franchise is under the ownership of Fortune Barisal Sports Limited.

Besides, the Chattogram team will be run by Delta Sports Limited, Togi Sports Limited (Basundhara Group) has got the ownership of Rangpur. Future Sports Bangladesh Limited is in charge of Sylhet.

Among the well-known franchises is the defending champion Comilla Victorians, which will be owned by Comilla Legends Limited.

The eighth and last edition of the BPL was held in January-February of this year, featuring six franchises. Comilla Victorians won the championship for the third time after defeating Fortune Barishal in the final.

The ninth edition, with seven franchises, will take place in January-February of next year. In fact, the ICC has reserved the next three tournaments for these seven franchises.