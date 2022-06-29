Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:34 pm

Related News

Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Of course, nobody goes on forever, not even Williams who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning three decades.

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 04:34 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Playing her first singles match for a year after injury, Serena Williams' opening-round Wimbledon loss to Harmony Tan on Tuesday was hardly her most unexpected defeat, but there were plenty of signs it could be the most portentous yet.

Of course, nobody goes on forever, not even Williams who has performed numerous near miracles throughout a career spanning three decades.

Still, it made for uncomfortable viewing seeing the rusty seven-time champion a faded shadow of the player who has won 23 Grand Slam singles crowns.

For having long made a habit of seeing off lesser mortals while cruising at barely half pace, on Tuesday there seemed nothing to dig into, no extra gear, nor any aura to lend an advantage.

Instead, she brandished blunted tools and slumped to a three-set defeat before contemplating her future.

"That's a question I can't answer," the 40-year-old said when asked if she would return to Wimbledon. "Like, I don't know. I feel like, you know, I don't know. Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up.

"Today I gave all I could do ... Maybe tomorrow I could have given more. Maybe a week ago I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be okay with that.

"And that's all I can do. I can't change time or anything, so ..."

It is always going to be tough for Williams to walk away from the sport she has dominated. And despite falling short on her return to singles action here, she seems motivated to keep going, keeping the door open for an emotional return to New York for the U.S. Open in August.

"It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because, you know, when you're playing not bad and you're so close," she said, seeking something positive from a bad day.

"As I said, any other opponent probably would have suited my game better. So, yeah, I feel like that it's actually kind of like, Okay, Serena, you can do this if you want.

"Yeah, I mean, when you're at home, especially in New York, and the U.S. Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special. Your first time is always special. There's definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

Others

Serena Williams / wimbledon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

2h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

5h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

7h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

27m | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

42m | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture