Selectors request Tamim to shorten his break from T20Is

Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal recently took a take a six-month break from T20 internationals to focus more on Tests and ODIs. He announced his decision last Thursday. Tamim was already in a good form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but since the announcement, he has been in scintillating form scoring a magnificent hundred and a fifty in the recent matches. Bangladesh cricket team's selectors thus have already requested the veteran opener to shorten his break and return to the T20Is as soon as possible.

BCB Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu confirmed the matter while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Minhazul said he respects Tamim's decision to take a break. But he also mentioned that the selectors dearly requested him to return to the shorter format of the game for the sake of the national team.

"This is Tamim's personal decision. He has made a thoughtful decision. It also needs to be respected. But we are also requesting him. We will try to bring him back as soon as possible," Minhazul said.

Tamim has scored 262 runs in six matches of this ongoing BPL at an average of 52.40, including one century and two half-centuries, which is the highest in this tournament so far.

Tamim expressed his desire in April last year to retire from one format of the game to prolong his career. He began the BPL campaign after a long break due to injury.

Tamim last played a T20I in March, 2020 against Zimbabwe. Since then he has missed a number of matches, including the T20I World Cup in Oman and UAE.