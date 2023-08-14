SBNCS floodlight catches fire

A fire broke out in the floodlights of the eastern gallery of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur while the Bangladesh team were busy practising on Monday.

The incident occurred when Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto were batting as a part of Bangladesh's 17-man Asia Cup squad' match scenario training. Mushfiqur was the first one to notice the fire and the practice was stopped soon after.

However, the fire did not last long. It was extinguished within one and a half to two minutes. The cricketers headed towards the dressing room and resumed practice after a while.

Later, the floodlight was turned on again.

Grounds Committee Manager Abdul Baten confirmed the incident and said it happened due to an electrical short circuit.

"It has been raining continuously for the past few days, due to which the short circuit had occurred. That is why some of the lights caught fire. We sensed it and closed the circuit, after which the fire went out," he said.

Stating that there was not much damage, this BCB official said, "We have to work on the damaged circuits. Some circuits may need to be modified. Apart from this, there was no major problem with the floodlights. Hopefully changing the circuit will fix it. No problem, everything is under control."

The media were allowed a 15-minute slot for taking footage.