Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 04:21 pm

In the end, Punjab Kings recruited him for INR 18.25 Crore. Thus, Curran became the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL auction.

A massive bidding war took place for English all-rounder Sam Curran who played a crucial role in England's successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. In the end, Punjab Kings recruited him for INR 18.25 Crore. Thus, Curran became the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL auction. 

Chennai Super Kings led the race to sign Curran for a while. With Punjab Kings making their presence felt, the bidding war reached the INR 15 crore mark at the mini-auction. CSK countered the bid and PBKS responded again to sign the all-rounder. Lucknow SuperGiants also entered the race to sign him for INR 16 Crore.

Punjab Kings raised the bar with an improved bid and finally were able to sign the T20 World Cup player of the tournament.

Cricket

Sam Curran / IPL auction / Punjab Kings

