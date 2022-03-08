Saifuddin summoned by BCB for baseless remarks

Sports

BSS
08 March, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:49 pm

Allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who is preparing to get back to cricket after recovering from his injury was summoned today by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for a recent statement to the media.

Saifuddin told the media that no coaches of the national team took care of him and communicated with him as he has been out of the national team for a long time.

The BCB which sent Saifuddin to London for his treatment some days ago took this matter seriously and summoned him as to why he made those comments.

After being summoned, Saifuddin regretted making this 'baseless' statement and said he did this mistakenly.

"You know, I spoke to the media yesterday. I should not make those comments. I actually said those out of frustration. A few days ago, the board sent me to London at their own expense. Without saying this, I have actually said something outrageous which is why I regret it. '

Earlier, Saifuddin came to practice for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) yesterday and said, "I am not in the national team now, so I have no thoughts about the national team. Maybe I'll think about it when I get in. I was out of the field for the last five and a half months. None of the coaching management of the national team contacted me. So what do I actually say? Now I am in Abahani, the focus is here."

Saifuddin has been out of the national team after the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder was not in any form of cricket due to a waist injury. His return could start with the upcoming DPL in which he will play for Abahani Limited.

Saifuddin went to London on February 3 for his waist injury and underwent a scan there on the advice of a doctor. But the scan did not reveal anything serious. According to the doctor, he can bat now but he needs some time to resume bowling.

"Since the cricket board is our guardian, they take care of us when we are injured or out of form. So I didn't actually say anything against them. Those of you who are journalists have misrepresented the statement. I might have meant it differently. I couldn't explain anything to myself, it's my fault," Saifuddin said.

