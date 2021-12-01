Saif doubtful for Mirpur Test due to typhoid

Sports

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 03:27 pm

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Dr Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Opening batter Saif Hassan may not be available for the second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan as he has contracted typhoid fever.

The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Dr Debashish Chowdhury, chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). 

Saif has been given antibiotics and Dr Chowdhury said that they would wait for a couple of days and then decide if he would be able to play or not. 

"He has been on antibiotics. We are waiting for his fever to come down. We will wait for another couple of days and observe his condition. But it will be tough for him to take part in the second match," he told TBS.

Dr Chowdhury informed that Saif fell ill during the first Test match. The opening batter will continue to stay with the team. 

Saif made his T20I debut last month in the three-match series against Pakistan. He scored 1 and 0 in two innings. Change of format did not bring about a change to his fortune as he failed in both innings in the recently concluded first Test match against the same opposition. He got out to Shaheen Shah Afridi thrice in the fourth innings he played during Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh. 

In the absence of Saif, Bangladesh might hand a debut to Mohammad Naim, who recently earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad.

