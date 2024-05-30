Sabalenka powers into French Open third round

Sports

AFP
30 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:56 pm

Sabalenka powers into French Open third round

The two-time Australian Open champion meets former world number two Paula Badosa or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva for a spot in the last 16.

AFP
30 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:56 pm
Sabalenka powers into French Open third round

Aryna Sabalenka charged into the French Open third round on Thursday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima in 62 minutes.

The two-time Australian Open champion meets former world number two Paula Badosa or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva for a spot in the last 16.

Second seed Sabalenka, a semi-finalist in Paris in 2023, has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek's chief rival in the Pole's bid for a fourth French Open title.

Tennis / Aryna Sabalenka

